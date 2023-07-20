Asiana Airlines holds direct Bohol-South Korea flights

Asiana Airlines aircraft lands at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport. Courtesy BPIA

Another international airline is offering direct flights to Bohol.

Asiana Airlines held the maiden flight of its South Korea to Bohol route, arriving at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) around Wednesday midnight, the airport said.

The aircraft with flight number OZ 7093 took off from Incheon, South Korea carrying 177 passengers.

“The continued increase in the number of flights in BPIA particularly for international flights signifies the increase in demand for passengers and tourists to come here in the province which will eventually result in a boost in economic activities that will benefit us all,” read the airport’s statement.

Asiana Airlines will fly to Bohol every Wednesday and Saturday.

“It will aim to ramp up direct flights to Bohol in the near future,” the airport added.

Last June 24, Air Busan also made its maiden flight also direct from Incheon, South Korea.

Bohol’s international airport also caters to Jeju Air, another carrier from South Korea.

It also has routes to domestic destinations.

The Province is known to be a tourist hub for the Central Visayas region. It is home to the Chocolate Hills, Tarsier Conservatory and the Loboc River.

Report from Annie Perez