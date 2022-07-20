MANILA - Mobile and fixed internet speed in the Philippines improved in June, according to Ookla's latest Speedtest Global report.

In terms of mobile internet, the Philippines moved up 3 notches to 88th from the 91st spot in June after the download speed for the month averaged 21.41 Mbps from 19.26 Mbps the previous month, the report showed.

In terms of fixed broadband, the country moved up 5 notches to the 53rd spot in June from 58th the previous month as average download speed improved to 68.94 Mbps from 60.09 Mbps.

In its June 30 report, Ookla noted that there was a significant improvement in the country's 4G and 5G connectivity following the entry of third telco player DITO Telecommunity.

In Q1, Smart was leading in terms of 4G download speed while DITO had best 4G availability, Ookla said.

DITO earlier committed to offer 55 Mbps speed and to cover 84 percent of the population on its 5th year. It would undergo its third year audit this month.

Meanwhile, an OpenSignal report said PLDT Inc's Smart Communications is the leading telco when it comes to downloads and 5G availability, Globe had the most consistent quality of service while DITO had the fastest average upload speeds.

RELATED VIDEO: