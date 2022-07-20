Home  >  Business

Suspension of fuel excise taxes 'far fetched' says Senate tax research office

Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2022 06:12 PM


MANILA - The Senate Tax Study-Research Office (STSRO) said that while there are calls to suspend excise tax on oil continue amid high oil prices, this is unlikely to happen. 

 "Since the impact on government revenue will be too drastic, a suspension will likely be far-fetched," Atty. Harold Bartolome, Assistant Service Chief of Indirect Taxes of the STSRO said. 

Bartolome briefed the Senate Ways and Means Committee on possible tax measures proposed under the previous administration that the Marcos government may revive.

"However we will not stop you from filing measures that will call for the suspension of excise taxes on fuel," Bartolome said. 

Senators Koko Pimentel and Grace Poe have filed bills seeking to suspend fuel excise taxes as world oil prices continued to remain high.

