Farmers in Barangay Baculud in Ilagan, Isabela till and plant vegetables that grow around a month for a quicker harvest on November 21, 2020, after flooding brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated the area and destroyed growing crops. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday said they are looking to finish the farm-to-market road master plan "as soon as possible" following orders from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Agriculture Undersecretary Kristine Evangelista said they also plan to increase farm output "within the year" as part of the administration's plan to attain food security.

"The catch-up plan is for this year. We are looking at the activity that we have to put in place including the necessary funding requirements to be able to attain the goal," said Evangelista in a televised briefing.

The agency's catch up plan aims to prioritize the production of rice, corn, livestock, poultry, vegetables, and fisheries, a statement from the DA showed.

"Ang pag-increase ng yield is something that we are looking into and something that we intend to achieve within the year also," she added.

Marcos on Monday said the government would strengthen its farm-to-market road program to aid the country’s ailing agriculture sector and help attain food sufficiency.

Marcos told DA officials to create a farm-to-market road masterplan that will detail not just the location of the roads, but also the "funding source, payment terms, as well as the time frame for project completion," Malacañang had said in a statement.

The President this week said that strengthening farm-to-market roads would be "the first step to solve some of the supply chain problem."

DETAILS OF THE FARM-TO-MARKET ROAD MASTER PLAN

Evangelista said aside from what Marcos mentioned, the master plan would include the identification of priority production areas. She noted that the country so far has 10 million hectares of agricultural production areas.

They were instructed to look at production areas, the roads leading to the markets, and consider the routes that products will have to take.

"That is something that can also be discussed with [the] Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)," said the agriculture official.

"We are working on this already. Since it was part of the catch-up plan, we intend to be able to finish something like this [at] the soonest possible time, of course, with proper validation with other government agencies," she added.

Aside from these, they plan to strengthen the Kadiwa food mobilization program and look into government-to-government procurement of fertilizers to bring down its cost.