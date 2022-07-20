BSP Governor Felipe M. Medalla (right) sets-up the time capsule with Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas (left) and Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. during the groundbreaking ceremonies.

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday said officials have recently led the groundbreaking ceremony for its new building in Iloilo City.

The new central bank hub will be located inside the Iloilo Business Park in Mandurriao, Iloilo City, it said in a statement.

BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla led the activity. He said the new location would further enhance the accessibility and efficiency of central bank services in Western Visayas.

"The new building will provide the BSP with more space for currency operations, which is presently performed at its Iloilo branch office located at Solis St., Iloilo City," the BSP said.

The new Iloilo hub will serve the currency requirements of Iloilo, Antique and Guimaras.

