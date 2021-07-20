Canva PH tops 'Best Workplaces in Asia' list for SMEs

MANILA -- Two Filipino companies were included in the "2021 Best Workplaces in Asia" List, according to the survey released Tuesday.

The survey determined top firms under three categories -- Small and Medium, Large and Multinational.

Canva Philippines, a company founded by Filipino-Australian Melanie Perkins, bagged the top spot in the "Best 100 Small and Medium Business" category, global firm Great Place to Work said in a statement.

DHL Express, meanwhile, ranked first in the "Best 30 Multinational Companies in Asia" category, the survey said.

Meanwhile, Western Union Services Philippines Inc. bagged the 7th spot in the "Best 70 Large" category, the survey showed.

The survey conducted by the global firm Great Place to Work reached out to 3.3 million employees from over 1,000 companies across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East. It involves 18 different industries under the 3 categories.

Among the factors considered in the survey are the well-being of workers, innovation, pride and fairness, the statement said.

Canva prioritizes employees' well-being by providing gym allowance, in-office exercises, nutritious meals daily and even access to a life coach, Canva Philippines people lead Vanson So said.

"Canva takes pride in ensuring our people come first in everything we do... Our goal is to give our employees the ability to take care of themselves so they can continue to do their life’s best work," So added.

“The Best Workplaces in Asia 2021 List is extra special because this is the first year that Philippine-based companies are being recognized with this gold standard of recognition," Great Place to Work Philippines managing partner Antoniette Mendoza-Talosig said.

"With these Philippine companies performing very satisfactorily among the best workplaces in the region, Filipinos have excellent opportunities to be a part of organizations that are committed to fairness, pride, innovation and employee well-being. We hope that this also serves as an inspiration for other Filipino companies,” she added.

A total of 81 percent of workers for businesses listed among Best Workplaces in Asia said they experience well-being at work.

Ninety-three percent of employees in the Best Small and Medium Business category reported a "warm welcome" upon joining the company, while 92 percent said the management is ethical, sincere, and committed to fairness and transparency.

Respondents also said they “receive a fair share of company profits," the statement said.

Some 21 percent of employees of companies that are among the Best Large Workplaces in Asia said the management's actions match its words and management avoids playing favorites.

Great Place to Work said the research showed that those named Best Places to Work achieve 5.5 times the revenue growth.

Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam participated in the survey, the company said.

LIST OF THE TOP 5 WINNERS PER CATEGORY:

Best 100 Small and Medium Business:

• Canva Philippines

• Saudi Arabia non-profit organization Charity Committee for Orphans Care (ENSAN)

• UAE retail company THE One

• India’s Brigade Hospitality Services Limited

• South Korea’s retail company ATOMY Co. Ltd.

Best Large:

• Singapore’s education and training company PAP Community Foundation

• Sri Lanka’s Talawakelle Tea Estates

• South Korea’s KB Kookmin Card

• Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Riyadh

• Japan’s Cybozu, an IT company

Best MNC (Multinational Companies):

• DHL Express in 10 participating countries

• Hilton in six countries

• Cisco in six countries

• Luxury retailer Chalhoub Group in three countries

• Landmark Group in four countries

