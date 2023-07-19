Emperador subsidiary expands Scotland distillery

MANILA – Liquor company Emperador Inc. on Monday said its subsidiary Whyte and Mackay is expanding its Scotland distillery.

In a statement, Emperador said Whyte and Mackay is doubling the footprint of its whisky maturation complex at Invergordon Distillery from 45.4 hectares to 92 hectares.

The space will be used to build more warehouses, which will eventually house up to an additional 1.5 million casks of maturing whisky to support the company’s long term growth.

Whyte and Mackay, the world’s fifth largest Scotch Whisky producer, has four single malt whisky brands: Tamnavulin, Jura, Fettercairn and The Dalmore, in addition to the blended scotch whisky that bears the company’s name.

“Scotch whisky is a business that requires very long-term planning and the acquisition of this site reflects the scale of our ambition, not just for the next few years but for many decades to come,” said Whyte and Mackay chief executive officer Bryan Donaghey.

Emperador Inc. president Winston Co, meanwhile, said this is part of their efforts to strengthen production to meet the demand for single malt whisky in global markets.

“We want to address the scarcity of aged liquids globally, and this will allow us to strengthen and support a core segment of our business,” he said.

Emperador in April said it posted a net income of P10.1 billion in 2022 despite higher inflation and global supply chain disruptions.

In May, it said it is investing P7 billion in capital expenditures in 2023 to boost its global growth.

