MANILA - The second half of the year is expected to be a favorable buying time for investors as the US Federal Reserve and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas pause interest rate hikes, analysts said on Wednesday.

First Metro Investment Corp Head of Research Christina Ulang said the BSP and the Fed are likely nearing the end of their tightening cycle.

"The BSP and the US Fed have paused. The second half of this year is a buying opportunity to position for early of 2024 where we will see the big shift. This is gearing period for the upswing. The tightening cycle is about to reverse,” Ulang said.

The BSP is expected to pause interest rate hike for the rest of the year, First Metro Head for Investment Banking Daniel Camacho said.

He said it could pave the way for the comeback of IPOs (initial public offering) and REITs (real estate investment trust) in the equity market.

Meanwhile, economist Victor Abola forecasts a 6 percent gorwth for the Philippine economy, which is in line with the government's target of 6 to 7 percent.

The projected growth will be driven by increased infrastructure and housing spending by the government.

“There’s going to be a lot of employment because we know that construction and housing is an output multiplier,” Abola said.

However, Abola noted that inflation, which is still elevated, remains as risk to economic growth.

Inflation eased to 5.4 percent in June, but remains above the government's 2 to 4 percent target range.