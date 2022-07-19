Watch more News on iWantTFC

Listed firm Medilines Distributor Inc on Tuesday said it's on track to meet its P2 billion medical equipment orders target for the year.

It sold P1.6 billion machines in 2021 including MRI, dialysis and cancer therapy equipments, the healthcare equipment distributor's chairman Virgilio Villar, the brother of Manny Villar, told ANC.

"In 2022 our guidance is P2 billion after selling P1.6 billion in 2021. That’s aggressive 26 percent ambition and we’re proud to say that we’re on track to hit P2 billion this year," Villar said.

The company earlier said it booked P1 billion orders in the first quarter.

Villar said they are confident of hitting the target due to orders coming from as fas as Sultan Kudarat. They are also receiving MRI and dialysis machine orders, he added.

"Pandemic or no pandemic we are confident we are going to hit the target," he said.