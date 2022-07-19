MANILA — Grab Philippines said the GrabPay P15 InstaPay transfer fee, originally set to be implemented on July 18, would be pushed back to Aug. 8.

The platform announced the changes in an app advisory.

"InstaPay transfer fee has been pushed back... Transfers between GrabPay e-wallets continue to be free of charge, but starting Aug. 8, a P15 fee will be charged on InstaPay transactions made from GrabPay to other banks and e-wallets," it said.

Screenshot of Grab's app advisory

Grab earlier said transfers to other GrabPay wallets are free of charge.

Most banks, e-wallets, and money issuers are now imposing fees in InstaPay and PESONet bank transfers.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier issued a moratorium allowing banks and e-money issuers to waive or reduce current transfer fees or reimpose fees again at the level prior to the waiver of fees during the pandemic.

However, pricing cannot be increased until standards or guidelines have been issued by the central bank, it said.

RELATED VIDEO: