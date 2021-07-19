Home  >  Business

Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $14.7 billion deal

Reuters

Posted at Jul 19 2021 10:44 AM

Teleconferencing services provider Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Sunday it entered a deal to buy cloud software provider Five9 Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at about $14.7 billion.

