PAL airlifts AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines to 9 key cities

PAL to deliver more vaccines to 9 cities nationwide. Cielo Villaluna

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said it would transport COVID-19 vaccines to 9 cities in the country on Monday.

The completion of Monday's flight will bring the number of jabs delivered domestically by PAL close to 3 million, Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said in a Facebook post.

Breakdown of vaccine deliveries on July 19:

BACOLOD

2,160 Astrazeneca vials

20,000 Janssen vials

390 Pfizer viaIs

ILOILO

28,980 Astrazeneca vials

770 Janssen vials

DUMAGUETE

9,730 Janssen vials

TACLOBAN

830 Astrazeneca vials

24,240 Janssen vials

1,504 Sinovac vials

TAGBILARAN

11,070 Janssen vials

BUTUAN

26,000 Jannsen vials

458 Sinovac vials

CAGAYAN DE ORO

25,660 Janssen vials

TAWI-TAWI

6,000 Janssen vials

ZAMBOANGA

11,080 Astrazeneca vials

35,840 Janssen vials

For reference, 1 AstraZeneca vial contains 10 doses while 1 Janssen vial has 5 doses.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million of its over 110 million population by the end of the year. A total of over 15 million doses have been administered as of July 17, data showed.

RELATED VIDEO: