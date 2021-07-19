Home  >  Business

PAL airlifts AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines to 9 key cities

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2021 03:46 PM

PAL airlifts AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines to 9 key cities 1
PAL to deliver more vaccines to 9 cities nationwide. Cielo Villaluna

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said it would transport COVID-19 vaccines to 9 cities in the country on Monday.

The completion of Monday's flight will bring the number of jabs delivered domestically by PAL close to 3 million, Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said in a Facebook post.

Breakdown of vaccine deliveries on July 19: 

BACOLOD

  • 2,160 Astrazeneca vials 
  • 20,000 Janssen vials
  • 390 Pfizer viaIs

ILOILO

  • 28,980 Astrazeneca vials
  • 770 Janssen vials

DUMAGUETE

  • 9,730 Janssen vials

TACLOBAN

  • 830 Astrazeneca vials
  • 24,240 Janssen vials
  • 1,504 Sinovac vials

TAGBILARAN

  • 11,070 Janssen vials

BUTUAN

  • 26,000 Jannsen vials
  • 458 Sinovac vials

CAGAYAN DE ORO

  • 25,660 Janssen vials

TAWI-TAWI

  • 6,000 Janssen vials 

ZAMBOANGA

  • 11,080 Astrazeneca vials
  • 35,840 Janssen vials

For reference, 1 AstraZeneca vial contains 10 doses while 1 Janssen vial has 5 doses.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million of its over 110 million population by the end of the year. A total of over 15 million doses have been administered as of July 17, data showed.

 

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   Philippine Airlines   PAL   PAL vaccine delivery   COVID-19   COVID-19 vaccine   Pfizer   Astrazeneca   Janssen  

BRAND NEWS