PAL airlifts AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines to 9 key cities

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said it would transport COVID-19 vaccines to 9 cities in the country on Monday.
The completion of Monday's flight will bring the number of jabs delivered domestically by PAL close to 3 million, Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said in a Facebook post.
Breakdown of vaccine deliveries on July 19:
BACOLOD
- 2,160 Astrazeneca vials
- 20,000 Janssen vials
- 390 Pfizer viaIs
ILOILO
- 28,980 Astrazeneca vials
- 770 Janssen vials
DUMAGUETE
TACLOBAN
- 830 Astrazeneca vials
- 24,240 Janssen vials
- 1,504 Sinovac vials
TAGBILARAN
BUTUAN
- 26,000 Jannsen vials
- 458 Sinovac vials
CAGAYAN DE ORO
TAWI-TAWI
ZAMBOANGA
- 11,080 Astrazeneca vials
- 35,840 Janssen vials
For reference, 1 AstraZeneca vial contains 10 doses while 1 Janssen vial has 5 doses.
The Philippines aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million of its over 110 million population by the end of the year. A total of over 15 million doses have been administered as of July 17, data showed.
