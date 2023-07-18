Think tank scores Marcos over 'weak agri, poor transport'

Farmer Dulo Ramirez, 83, salvages whatever he can from his cornfield in Tuguegarao on August 24, 2022 after most of the crops were damaged by the onslaught of tropical storm Florita. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. failed to improve the agriculture and transport sectors during his first year in office, think tank IBON Foundation said days before the State of the Nation Address.

When asked what grade he will give Marcos on his first year as president, IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa said Marcos has been “absent” and is undeserving of a grade because the situation of most Filipinos has worsened.

The agriculture sector in the country remains weak, even if the President is the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture. The same goes with the transport sector, Africa said.

“Fail na fail talaga, pero tulad nang nabanggit ko kanina para sa amin hindi dapat bigyan ng grado kasi absent ang pangulo sa sektor ng agrikultura, absent rin siya sa pagtransform ng ekonomiya sa napakalaking pagbabago na kinakailangan natin,” Africa said.

(It's a failing mark, but like I said earlier, he must not be given a grade because he has been absent for the agriculture and the economy in general. He hasn't transformed the eocnomy, which we badly need.)

He said the government could have done much more to boost agriculture and strengthen local industries, create jobs, increase workers' salaries, and increase the earnings of ordinary Filipinos)

Africa also criticized what he calls as the government’s “hyperbolic propaganda,” saying the economic team has praised the Philippine economy as among the best performing in the region.

But the IBON official said the high figures presented by the government such as the gross domestic product (GDP) are high only because it comes from low base because of the pandemic. Even inflation, Africa said, has decelerated, but still remains elevated.

Inflation in June decelerated to 5.4 percent but is still above the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

The government has also announced a lower unemployment rate, but Africa said the quality of jobs remains questionable. Some are just part time jobs which do not give job security and proper wages, he said.

The recent P40 wage hike in Metro Manila is still low and should have been implemented as well in the provinces.

“Kung dumadami mahihirap, kung kulang dignidad ng trabaho, kung wala silang disenteng hanapbuhay, hindi pwede sabihin na nag perform ating economic managers,” asserted Africa.

(If there are more poor people, if there is no dignity in labor, if there are no decent jobs, then you can't say our economic managers performed.)

Africa said he is not too hopeful for the next 5 years of the Marcos administration, unless the problems of the country are acknowledged, and real reforms implemented.