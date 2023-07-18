Sales representatives of telecommunications company assist clients in registering their prepaid SIM at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on December 27, 2022. The ‘Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act,’ which requires users to register their mobile numbers, takes effect starting December 27. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Philippines has so far registered 103 million SIM cards so far, representing 61.6 percent of active SIMs, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said on Tuesday.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said the second deadline is still set at July 25, 2023 and they were not keen on extending it.

"Based sa discussions namin with the DICT, wala nang extension na ibibigay... para magrehistro ang active SIMs," said Salvahan in a public briefing.

"We are hoping na umabot pa ito ng 110 million by July 25," he added.

The official reminded the public that users could not use their e-wallet if their SIMs get activated. This does not mean though they would lose their money lodged in these platforms.

"Hindi lamang nila ma-access if yung e-wallet nila ay naka-associate sa SIM na hindi nila ni-register," he said.

A user can register multiple SIMs as long as they provide the correct information needed from them.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in April approved the extension of the SIM registration, with the Department of Information and Communications Technology aiming to register 20 million more SIMs during this period.

The agency earlier said said telcos may cut access to social media such as TikTok and Facebook in the next few weeks, leading to the 90-day hard deadline.

