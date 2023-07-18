Megaworld to build convention center in Cebu

MANILA -- Megaworld on Tuesday said it is building a two-level convention center in its 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown township in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

In a statement, Megaworld said the Mactan Expo Center will offer almost a hectare of space for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions.

The ground floor will have a convention hall that can accommodate up to 2,500 people.

The main convention hall, meanwhile, will have its own expansive foyer and pre-function areas.

The convention center will also have two drop off areas, cafes, a service kitchen, an event showroom, an outdoor balcony, and storage rooms. It will also have sustainable features like low emissivity façade glass, low flow water fixtures, and have its own rainwater recycling facility, sewage treatment plant and materials recovery facility.

The building is expected to cost P1.5 billion.

Megaworld Corp's net income in the first quarter of 2023 grew 30 percent to P4.6 billion in May, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Currently, Megaworld has 30 urban townships nationwide.