DOF eyes finalizing Maharlika IRR by September

MANILA - The Department of Finance said on Tuesday the drafting of the implementing rules of the newly signed Maharlika Investment Fund would be done by September this year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on early Tuesday signed R.A. No. 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) Act of 2023, a landmark measure that will establish the country's first sovereign investment fund.

"The drafting of the MIF Act’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR) is currently underway and will be finalized by September 2023," the DOF said in a statement.

Under the law, a Maharlika Investment Corp, which will be responsible for the overall governance of the fund, will also be created. The MIC will likely be operational by end of 2024, the DOF said.

"The Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) will be created to serve as the investment body responsible for the overall governance and management of the Fund and is expected to be fully operational by end-2024," it added.

The DOF said the country's first sovereign investment fund would accelerate economic growth.

“The Fund is an additional vehicle that would allow the government to tap surpluses that cannot be utilized under current legal frameworks. It will also be open to co-financing with foreign investors and multilateral institutions to facilitate the financing of capital-intensive big-ticket infrastructure," Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

It is also in line with the administration goals outlined in its Medium-Term Fiscal Framework Agenda and the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, it added.

The DOF said it would be an additional source of funding that would eventually reduce reliance on official development assistance in funding big-ticket projects.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), meanwhile, said it is committed to supporting the MIF to ensure its success.

"We fully support this as it will help expand our fiscal space. So we at the DBM remain committed to helping ensure that this Development Fund will be a success and implemented with utmost integrity," Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

The economic managers have said the MIF would have sub-funds for long-term investing in profitable infrastructure and other sub-fund with short- to medium-term investing in capital market assets such as fixed-income securities and stocks.

The MIF will promote fiscal stability through strategic and profitable investments such as in foreign currencies, fixed-income instruments, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, real estate and high-impact infrastructure projects, among others, the DBM said.

