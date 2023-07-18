MANILA — Now that the Maharlika Investment Fund was signed into law, the government must appoint experienced individuals to run the fund to ensure its success, an economist said on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed the Republic Act No 11954 on Tuesday, paving the way for the creation of the country's first sovereign investment fund.

Despite criticisms of its capital funding sources, the bill hurdled Congress after it was certified urgent by the chief executive in May.

"Since it’s now a fiat accomplishment, the best thing that President Marcos can do is to appoint competent people with integrity to the Board and Management of the MIF," Federation of Economic Freedom President Calixto Chikiamco told ABS-CBN News.

This was also the sentiment of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President George Barcelon.

"I would like to think that after hearing so many concerns from the public and legislators, I hope that they will properly set up a body, those who are credible and those who are experienced in investments," he said.

The Department of Budget and Management on Tuesday said the fund would be used for investing in profitable infrastructure as well as in capital market assets such as fixed-income securities and stocks, among others.

Chikiamco said the MIF must also get multilateral or global funds to co-invest.

Future gains of the fund, meanwhile, may be used to boost support for government-funded initiatives such as addressing malnutrition and the pension fund for the military, Barcelon said.

"This is something new and hopefully the return can address some of the issues that are more urgent that need to be addressed," he said.

RELATED VIDEO