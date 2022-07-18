Home  >  Business

LIST: Canceled flights on July 18 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 10:11 AM

MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Monday due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Canceled flights as of 7:30 a.m.:

CEBGO

  • DG 6177 Manila - Masbate
  • DG 6178 Masbate - Manila 

