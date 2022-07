MANILA - Another round of price rollback for petroleum products is set to be implemented starting Tuesday with gasoline seen to decline by up to P5 per liter.

PRICE ROLLBACK ON JULY 19:

SEAOIL

Gasoline P5 per liter rollback

Diesel P2 per liter rollback

Kerosene P0.70 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

Gasoline P5 per liter rollback

Diesel P2 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

Diesel P2 per liter rollback

Gasoline P5 per liter rollback

SHELL

Gasoline P5 per liter rollback

Kerosene P0.70 per liter rollback

Diesel P2 per liter rollback

