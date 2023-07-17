REVIEW: Shooting Japan on the HONOR Magic5 Pro

MANILA - The HONOR Magic5 Pro ticks off all the boxes demanded of a flagship phone. While its main selling point is definitely its excellent camera system, the Magic5 Pro also shines in a lot of areas where a flagship phone is expected to deliver.

It has a very nice screen, runs apps and games like a champ, has a ton of storage for all those photos and videos you want to shoot, and has a battery that won’t die on you during a full day’s use. And yes, it also looks pretty good too.

During a recent trip to Japan I was able to test just how good this phone is when it comes to photography and everyday use. I wasn’t disappointed.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

But first the specs. As a flagship device, the Magic5 Pro expectedly boasts of top-of-the line hardware, namely:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

12GB RAM

512GB Internal Storage

6.81-inch OLED screen

5100mAh battery

If you’re into gaming or content creation, these specs have got you covered. Heck, it’s got even more RAM and storage than the Macbook I’m using to write this review.

If you plan to edit mobile videos, this phone can definitely handle it. If you want to do some gaming, this is more than capable of handling the most demanding mobile games out there right now. While the screen may not be up to par with dedicated gaming phones that can pump out 144Hz or even 165Hz, the Magic5 Pro’s 120Hz display is still very good for most games. The big 2848×1312 resolution screen is also bright and vivid enough at 1,800 nits peak brightness for use even in direct sunlight.

The sound from the stereo speakers is reasonably loud without being “lata” at its loudest. You could always wish for more bass, but in fairness I really have yet to handle a phone that delivers a good enough thump.

The fingerprint sensor works fast, and there is the option for accurate face unlock too as the selfie camera has a 3D sensor.

Its body is made of glass, secured with an aluminum frame. While I’m not really a fan of screens that curve to the sides, the execution of the design on the Magic5 Pro was pretty good– text and icons do not spill over to the sides, which was a bit annoying in other phones.

Battery life is good for a full day of casual, normal use, and if the juice begins to run out, you can fully charge it in less than an hour.

When it comes to just pure processing power, display and battery, the phone can hold its own against any Android flagship.

But where it truly shines is photography. Here’s what it has to offer

50MP Wide Main Camera (f/1.6, with optical image stabilization or OIS)

50MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.0)

50MP Telephoto Camera (f/3.0, 3.5x Optical Zoom, 100x Digital Zoom, OIS)

12MP Front Camera + 3D Depth Camera

When this phone first came out in February, the venerable DXOMARK gave it the highest rating back then of any mobile device. Six months later, it is still in the top three.

I really liked having the Magic5 Pro with me while visiting Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe in Japan. It allowed me to take great photos and make a dream trip even more memorable.

Photos taken in daylight with the main camera, ultra wide and telephoto all look very good. Contrast, details, color accuracy are all top notch. Even photos taken with the 10x digital zoom looked good, thanks to the OIS.

Indoor shots taken with all three cameras were also excellent. Photos taken in the fading light at dusk were also very good.

Night shots taken in Osaka’s ultra busy Dotonbori area were also very good. Taking a clear photo of a person with a very bright LED billboard in the background would have been a chore even with a professional camera, but this phone handled it easily.

However, shooting light sources such as lamps can sometimes result in lens flare artifacts. I think this is because of the glass that covers the whole camera module. It’s not a deal breaker, but you will have to take that into account when shooting at night.

The 100x zoom can even take usable photos of the moon. I’m not sure if the Magic5 Pro employs a similar technique to another brand’s “moon-gate” trick, but hopefully these pics are the real deal, as they are pretty good for a phone camera. They’re not anywhere near what a good SLR, long lens and tripod can produce, but all that gear won’t fit in your pocket either.

The selfie camera takes some fiddling with, as it sometimes has a tendency to ‘white out’ the background when shooting against a bright sky or background. But once you get the hang of it, you can get really good selfie pics.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro’s selfie camera is wide enough to capture much of the scenery

There are three ‘zoom’ settings for selfie camera, namely 0.5x, 0.8x and 1x. You don’t need to flip the phone to take what’s been dubbed as a ‘GenZ selfie’ as the front camera already has a wide field of view and takes very good photos.

Video creators will also be happy to know that this phone can shoot 4K at up to 60 frames per second. Stabilization was good, so you don’t have to worry about having shaky video even when handheld. Even the selfie camera can shoot 4K at 30 fps.

You don’t have to worry when getting this phone wet or dropping it in the dirt as it has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which means you can submerge in water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes without any problem.



Overall, the Honor Magic5 Pro is a great phone for those who are looking for a powerful and versatile flagship device. At P59,990 it is also more affordable than other flagships, and at par with other flagships from Chinese brands.