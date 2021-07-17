Business Mentor: Are you ready to start your own business?

Starting you own business can be very exciting, but you should also realize that it’s not going to be easy. However, with the right mindset, you will realize that all the difficulties you encounter are worth it.

If you are among my followers of this weekly column, you may recall that I have often shared tips on inspiring individuals to start their own businesses. Although entrepreneurship may not be for everyone, I like to help out those who want to embark on this course but are doubting themselves into making that huge step. If you are planning to start your own business, then this article is for you.

First things first: you need to ask yourself, “Do I have what it takes to be an entrepreneur?" How can you really know if having your own business is for you? Here are a few signs.

1. You like to be in control

If you think that what you are doing now is holding you back from what you truly want, then probably it’s time to be in a different setting.

2. You like earning more

Although having a stable job assures you that you can always put food on the table, as your family grows, so do your needs. You cannot rely on just having to work a 9 to 5 job.

3. You are a risk-taker

This doesn’t mean just going ahead with whatever comes to mind without further thinking, but, weighing down the pros and cons and then coming up with a decision. This means doing everything possible to make things happen.

4. You prefer being alone

Not that you would rather totally severe yourself from society. But, probably, you are most creative when you are on your own.

5. You don’t want to waste time

I know some people who have great ideas, but these ideas are eventually forgotten. For an entrepreneur, time is gold, and when he wants to achieve something, he will immediately act on it.

6. You like reaching for new goals

You are not satisfied being in one place. You would rather find ways to take another step to success.

7. You know how to spend money

More often than not, you try to make money even through the smallest things. Maybe, even at a very young age, you were buying things and selling them for a small profit. You know the importance of money which is why you use your creative mind to lessen the costs and know how to budget wisely.

8. You are confident

To be an entrepreneur, you should be the first person to believe in your capabilities. Boosting your morale makes you work harder to achieve your goals. It is not about reaching it immediately, but rather making sure that you are going through the right path.

After reading all these, how do you feel? Has it ignited your desire to start becoming your own boss? Indeed, it can be a difficult start, but remember that you are never alone in this. There are people you can reach out to who can give you advice on how to start your business and even help you choose the perfect business for you.

