Higher electric bills await Metro Cebu consumers

Metro Cebu’s largest electricity distributor on Friday announced that it will raise its electricity rates for July and August.

Visayan Electric, which services major cities and towns in Cebu, said that this is because of movements in the world market and foreign exchange.

"The power industry is driven by market forces and when the prices are high in the world market, this can really be reflected in our generation rates," said Visayan Electric president Raul Lucero.

The electricity distributor will charge residential customers P14.35/kWh or a P130 increase for customers with average monthly electricity consumption of 200kWh.

“Prices of fuel products, such as coal, have been increasing mainly due to supply concerns because of the reopening of economies all over the world,” said Lucero.

He also cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine that affected global imports exports.

Visayan Electric also explained that the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, which is dependent on coal for power generators, has also increased its prices.

It however assured the public that its distribution rates remain at P1.5992/kWh which is the standard as approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Visayan Electric is urging consumers to control their consumption to reduce their electricity bills.

Earlier this week, Metropolitan Cebu Water District also announced an increase in its water charge in July 2023.

A whopping 70% of the current charges will be implemented in two phases.

Based on its computation, the current P183.17 per 10 cubic meters will become P250.51 by next year.

The water district cited fuel prices, costs during disasters, and expenses for new water sources, among others.—Report from Annie Perez

