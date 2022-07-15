A lineman works on an electric post at the Katuparan housing project in Vitas, Tondo Manila on July 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Friday said it collaborated with authorities to nab individuals linked to illegal activities concerning stolen cables.

Globe said its collaboration with law enforcers from January to June has led to the filing of charges against 267 individuals, including third-party contractors.

At least 232 of the total were involved in stealing copper cables, fiber optic cables and manhole covers, the Ayala-led telco said in a statement.

Forty one of the arrested suspects for cable and cell site-related theft were contractors of Globe, while 25 were contractors of other telco providers, it added.

On July 6 alone, 4 men were held due to illegal activities in separate incidents in Cavite and Quezon City, the telco said.

Three of them were arrested in Tanza, Cavite during an entrapment operations where 50 boxes of stolen Globe cables worth P129,000 were also retrieved.

Meanwhile, another person was arrested in Quezon City for stealing Bayantel Copper wires, it said.

“These deplorable acts not only affect the operations of Globe in delivering services but also severely impact our customers who rely heavily on connectivity for work and school,” Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo said.

Globe said the suspects were charged with theft, qualified theft, robbery, violation of the anti-fencing law, malicious mischief, robbery and violation of the Omnibus Election Code and the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013.

“Globe wants to make sure that these unscrupulous individuals will face the full force of the law as we continue to ramp up our operations together with local authorities and barangay officials,” Castelo said.

Telcos and internet service providers have been ramping up efforts to solve the issue of cutting and stealing cable wires also known as cable theft for profit, which is disrupting internet services.



Based on its latest data, Globe said a total of 567 theft incidents in its sites were reported in the first half of 2022. About 5.280 liters of fuel and 10 generator sets were stolen from various sites nationwide, it said.

