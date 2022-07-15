MANILA - Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos coursed through banks rose by 1.8 percent in May this year, data from the central bank released Friday showed.

May's total reached $2.43 billion from $2.38 billion in the same month in 2021, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

On a year-to-date basis, cash remittances reached $12.59 billion, 2.5 percent higher than the $12.28 billion in the same comparable period, data showed.

"The expansion in cash remittances in May 2022 was due to the growth in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers," the BSP said.

Cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Qatar and Singapore contributed largely to the increase in remittances in the first 5 months of 2022, the BSP said.

Personal remittances, meanwhile hit $2.70 billion in May, up 2 percent compared to the $2.65 billion in the same month last year.

This brought the total personal remittances to $14.02 billion, up 2.5 percent in the first 5 months of the year from $13.68 billion in the same period in 2021.





