Twitter to shut down Fleets on Aug. 3

MANILA - Twitter on Thursday said its feature Fleets would no longer be available starting Aug. 3.

Fleets was introduced to make users more comfortable in sharing their "fleeting thoughts" but "we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped," it said in a statement.

"We’re evolving what Twitter is, and trying bigger, bolder things to serve the public conversation. A number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won’t work out. We’ll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere," it added.

It was made available globally in November 2020.

Twitter said Fleets users are those who have been Tweeting but it was originally built to "address the anxieties that hold people back" from using the app.

Moving forward, the platform said it would focus on creating other ways for people to join conversations.

"We’ll explore more ways to address what holds people back from participating on Twitter. And for the people who already are Tweeting, we’re focused on making this better for you," it said.

Since users appear to enjoy sharing photos and video quickly, Twitter said it would soon test updates to Tweet composer and camera "to incorporate features from Fleets composer" such as full-screen camera, text formatting option and GIF stickers.

Spaces will be seen on top of the timeline as a "good spot" to highlight current events, it said.

Evolving, which involves trying out and "winding down" features once in a while, is a testament that the platform is taking big enough chances to better serve its userbase, it said.

