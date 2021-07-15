Globe installs 212 new cell sites in NCR in first half

MANILA - Globe Telecom installed 212 new cell sites in the National Capital Region in the first six months of the year, the Ayala-led telco said on Thursday.

The company said the new cell sites will help boost better mobile experiences for its customers.

"These installations will definitely boost mobile experience not only in Metro Manila but in nearby provinces as well,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group.

The telco said it also built at least 39 new towers in Cavite in key locations all over the province, 26 new sites in Rizal, 25 new cell sites in Batangas and Laguna.

It said at least 17 new cell sites were also built in Cebu, Bulacan and Pampanga in the first half of 2021.

Agustin said new cell sites are being built in more provinces not only in Luzon but in Visayas and Mindanao as well.

In 2018, the government said 50,000 cell sites were needed in the next 5 years to improve internet connectivity and speed in the country.

Last February, Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said his company and PLDT each have around 11,000 cell sites while newcomer DITO Telecommunity is estimated to have 1,800 cell sites.

Globe has said that it plans to install at least 2,000 new cell sites this year.

