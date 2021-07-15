DITO expands to 18 more areas as of July 15

MANILA - Third telco DITO Telecommunity on Thursday said it has expanded to 18 more areas as of July 15.

The new development brought its total covered areas to 158 cities and municipalities, DITO said in a statement.

DITO is also now available in the following areas:

• Bayugan, Agusan Del Sur

• Llanera, Nueva Ecija

• Santo Domingo, Nueva Ecija

• Mangatarem, Pangasinan

• Basista, Pangasinan

• Binmaley, Pangasinan

• San Manuel, Pangasinan

• Ramos, Tarlac

• Talisay, Batangas

• Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas

• Bauan, Batangas

• San Pascual, Batangas

• Alitagtag, Batangas

• Alfonso, Cavite

• Kabankalan, Negros Occidental

• Valladolid, Negros Occidental

• Maco, Davao De Oro

• Trento, Agusan Del Sur

"True to our commitment of providing stronger connectivity to more Filipinos, DITO continues to work tirelessly in order to commercially expand our coverage to new areas all over the Philippines," DITO Chief Administrative Officer Adel Tamano.

DITO said users could still avail of its P199 25GB and P99 P10GB promos until September 2021.

DITO is currently building its nationwide network to challenge the duopoly of Globe Telecom and Smart Inc. It officialy launched its commercial service last March.

