AirAsia Philippines aims to vaccinate entire workforce by Q4

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said Thursday it plans to fully vaccinate its workers against COVID-19 by the fourth quarter of the year.

In a statement, AirAsia said it was "optimistic" that all employees that have direct contact with passengers will be fully vaccinated.

"We are optimistic that by August, those who directly interact with our guests such as Pilots, Cabin Crew, Ground Staff and Ramp Agents will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Our target is to have all Filipino Allstars inoculated by Q4 of 2021 as we prepare for the strong rebound of air travel in the Philippines," spokesperson Steve Dailisan said.

In the meantime, the low-cost carrier has been operating flights manned by fully vaccinated crew.

"As a frontliner, I feel more confident flying our guests to our various destinations, and I have peace of mind whenever I come home to my family because now, I am protected against the severe effects of COVID-19," Capt. Nielfren Baldo AirAsia pilot said.

To date, 60 percent of its 1,500 Filipino employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, AirAsia said.

