Manila Water: Service interruption due to maintenance

Manila Water holds a ceremonial commissioning of the Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 (NBAQ4) at the reservoir in La Mesa Dam in Quezon City on January 27, 2023. The new aqueduct will convey up to 1,000 million liters of water per day (MLD) is part of the rehabilitation of existing aqueducts to help ensure continuous water supply for more than 7 million customers in the East Zone. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Concessionaire Manila Water on Friday said the service interruptions set to happen in its franchise areas in the coming days are due to maintenance activities and not lower water allocation from Angat Dam.

Manila Water spokesperson Jeric Sevilla said the concessionaire is not yet implementing daily water interruptions in the Eastern concession zone.

However, the company said it needs to conduct service improvement activities, in the Antipolo and Rodriguez, Rizal areas as well as Pasig City from July 13 to 19.

"Ang water interruption po ay... last recourse po ito eh, last resort. Marami pa tayong puwedeng gawin bago tayo pumunta dito sa mga water interruptions na ito," the official said.

"Puwede ang gawin natin ay mapanatili po iyong 24/7 pero siguro po at reduced pressure. At gagamitin po natin iyong ating mga water efficiency programs doon sa mga planta na kaya pong magbigay ng karagdagang 30 million liters of water per day," he said.

(Water interruption is our last resort. We have a lot of alternatives before this happens. We can maybe maintain the 24/7 water distribution but at reduced pressure. We can also tap into our water efficiency programs in plants that can provide an additional 30 million liters of water per day.)

The utility assured its customers it has steady source of water, some of which are sourced from their treatment plants in the East Bay of the Laguna Lake, Marikina, and Calawis in Antipolo.

He added that they already positioned their deep wells and other additional sources of water outside the capital region.

In an earlier release, Manila Water said it is preparing for "an assumed 10 percent water supply reduction" due to El Niño.