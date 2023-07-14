ERC to consult with Solgen on San Miguel rate hike plea

An electric company line-man rides an elevated platform called a "cherry-picker" as he navigates under overhead electric meters along Recto Avenue in Manila on July 31, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Friday said it will consult with the Office of the Solicitor General on its next steps after the Court of Appeals (CA) set aside its decision blocking the rate hike sought by 2 power plants owned by San Miguel Corporation.

The CA, in its order, ruled that the ERC acted “with grave abuse of discretion” when it junked the 2022 petitions of Meralco, SMC subsidiary South Premiere Power Corp. and San Miguel Energy Corp. for a rate hike of P0.30/kwh due to higher fuel costs.

In the CA decision, it also granted the price adjustment with provisional authority to the SMC entities.

WILL CONSUMERS BE HIT BY PRICE HIKE?

Meralco regulatory affairs head Ronald Valles says the utility will have to wait for the order of the ERC regarding any rate adjustments.

Valles thinks that the CA ruling on rates can only be implemented once it is final and the ERC will still appeal the case.

Valles says what Meralco wants to clarify is whether the power supply agreement with San Miguel Energy corporation will also be terminated.

In case it is, Meralco needs to look for another emergency power supply agreement to cover the 330MW supplied by SMEC, which is going to be more expensive.

Prices are also going to be higher if Meralco sources the supply from the spot market.

While she has yet to speak with the OSG, ERC Chair Monalisa Dimalanta maintained that their offer is not the least-cost option for the consumers as it is just the beginning of a series of hikes once approved.