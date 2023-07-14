DOE awards new contracts for renewable energy projects

MANILA -- The APC Group, through its subsidiary Aragorn Power and Energy Corporation (APEC) on Friday said it has been officially awarded a new geothermal service contract by the Department of Energy.

The contract is for the Southwest Kalinga Geothermal Power Project, which will be located in the municipalities of Pasil, Lubuagan and Tinglayan in the province of Kalinga.

The contract allows for an exploration period of 7 years.

This is the second geothermal service contract for APEC, which engages in renewable energy resource exploration, the company said.

Aside from APEC, alternative energy company Alternergy Holdings Corporation (Alternergy) was also awarded 3 renewable energy projects by the DOE.

These are the 86 MW Tanay Rizal Wind Power Project, and the 55 MW Alabat Island Wind Power Project in Quezon province.

Through its recently acquired Liberty Solar Energy Corporation (LSEC), Alternergy also won the bid for its 67MWdc solar ground-mounted power project in Tarlac.

Under the Philippines’ renewable energy plan — a requirement under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 — the country targets to increase to 35 percent of the share of renewable energy in the power mix by 2030.

In 2008, the share of renewables in the Philippines’ power mix was about 34 percent, according to data from the Department of Energy.

It went down to 21 percent in 2021, data showed.

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos Jr. said his administration will prioritize the use of renewable energy sources to cushion the impacts of climate change in the Philippines.

