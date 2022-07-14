Vendors receive deliveries of sacks of corn at a public market in Bagong Silang in Caloocan City on July 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Proposals for fresh wage hikes should also consider employers' ability to pay, the Department of Labor and Employment said on Thursday.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said while workers have the right to clamor for higher pay, the public must also understand that not all employers are capable of shelling out more money.

"Dapat i-consider natin hindi lang ang demand kung hindi kung kakayanan po ba ng mga kumpanya, lalo na ng mga maliliit karamihan dito sa ating bansa," he said.

"Tingnan din yung mga usapin na may kinalaman sa mga non-wage benefits, mga subsidy... pag kinompute mo ay may value din yan in terms of peso," he said.

(We should consider not just the demand, but also the ability of the company, especially because most of the businesses in the country are small. We should also look at non-wage benefits and subsidies... When you compute that, it also has some peso value.)

Laguesma said the government has subsidized fares in several routes to unburden commuters from rising fuel costs.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is in the process of reviewing its existing programs to see which ones need to be strengthened and which ones are already outdated, Laguesma said.

The DOLE is also coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers to quicken the transfer of several offices under the agency formed to focus solely on Filipino workers abroad, he said.