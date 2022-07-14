Handout photo

MANILA - NVIDIA Philippines on Wednesday launched a series of personal computer (PC) units for esports teams and gaming content creators.

In a press conference, the company announced its collaboration with retailers PC Express and PC Worx to offer system units containing their newest generation of RTX graphics cards.

Simon Tan, NVIDIA's consumer business lead for Asia-Pacific, said the computers feature significant graphics performance geared towards gamers and content creators.

“GeForce RTX PCs and GeForce Esports PCs can enable consumers in the Philippines to experience the most realistic ray-traced graphics, cutting-edge new features, and the power of AI," he added.

For the retailers, this will allow them to give their customers more optimized options when they look at getting their personal computers (PCs) built.

“Through this collaboration with NVIDIA, gamers and digital content creators only have to give a simple explanation of the specification they want when looking to buy or assemble their own PCs, after which they will be provided with a custom-built PC tailored to their needs," Angelika Cruz, Marketing Manager of PC Worx said.

The builds are divided into two categories: a line dedicated for esports enthusiasts and gaming enthusiasts, particularly content creators who go live on various platforms such as Twitch, Facebook Gaming, among others.

The line dedicated for esports athletes, provides high frame rates but low system latency in games. This takes into consideration lags and frame drops which could potentially happen if they overclock or use higher graphics during esports matches, while giving them the best visual experience for gameplay.

"Alam mo yung joke na 'maganda nga mouse and keyboard mo, mahina ka naman'. What if it's the reverse. What if napakagaling mong tao pero mabagal ang PC mo, you're technically limited by the technology that you have," tech reviewer BossMac said during a frame rate demonstration.

The builds start at P53,000 and may go as high as P129,000 and will include all components such as the graphics card, power unit, and motherboard, among others.

