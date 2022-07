MANILA - Globe Telecom said the issue on outgoing calls for its postpaid subscribers has been resolved.

On Wednesday, the Ayala-led telco issued an advisory on disruptions on outgoing calls for its postpaid and platinum subscribers.

"Our call services have been restored," the telco said in an advisory released late Wednesday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for understanding," it added.

It did not explain the technical issue that caused the disruption.