MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Thursday said it has over 10.3 million subscribers as of July and over 5,500 towers, which would enable it to compete head-to-head with PLDT and Globe.

With this number of towers, the company is confident it could cover its commitment to cover 70 percent of the population in its third year, DITO Chief Technology Officer Rodolfo Santiago said during a virtual Kapihan with the press.

DITO's services are also now available to over 600 cities and municipalities, nearing its year-end target of 800, he said.

“We are ready to run really and go head-to-head with our competitors,” Santiago added.

Meanwhile, DITO Chief Administrative Officer Adel Tamano said achieving these milestones was not easy but they are now prepared to fight with Globe Telecom and PLDT's Smart who have more funds.

Tamano said their "superior product" and fair offers would help them become the number 1 telco in the country.

"Talagang toe-to-toe, talagang suntukan na to. It’s not going to be easy," he added.

"We have such a superior product and also we treat the customer more fairly. Filipinos will slowly realize that and take that to heart. Filipinos gravitate towards that. That’s why I'm confident that the goal to become number one is not impossible," he added.

In less than 3 years, the telco now has a 5 percent market share in mobile and about 9 percent share in the "data-centric" segment, DITO said.

Santiago also said Ookla's report citing DITO's entry to have "broken" the duopoly of Globe and Smart was "significant" to the telco industry.

Ookla said in a report that DITO's entry improved overall 4G network and 5G network performance in the country.

Meanwhile, an OpenSignal report earlier said DITO has the fastest average upload speeds while Smart is leading in terms of downloads and 5G availability and Globe with most consistent quality of service.

Based on its government commitments, DITO DITO should achieve 80 percent in population coverage in its 4th year and 84 percent in its 5th year of operations.

RELATED VIDEO: