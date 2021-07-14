LG Philippines eyes work and study-from-home market with new monitors

LG UltraWide computer monitor. Handout photo

MANILA - Korean electronics giant LG on Wednesday said it aims to tap a booming market for work and study-at-home setups as it launched its latest line of computer monitors.

LG, which is one of the biggest vendors of smart TVs and flat panel displays, said there is a growing demand for better computer monitors, as shown by a leading electronics industry tracker.

“One of the segments that grew the most over the past year has been monitors. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), in the 4th quarter of 2020, the monitor market grew 16.9 percent year over year with shipments surpassing 39.2 million units worldwide,” LG said in a statement.

LG said its UltraWide displays, which have a 21:9 ratio cater to professionals who need to multitask, allowing several apps to be visible simultaneously. The UltraFine displays with 4K resolution meanwhile cater to creative professionals who need to see the finer details of photos and videos. UltraGear displays meanwhile target gamers who need the fastest response times for their screens.

The company has shifted its focus to consumer electronics since exiting the smartphone market earlier this year.

Last April, LG became the first major smartphone brand to bow out from the market, amid fierce competition with newer Chinese brands.

LG's smartphone division - the smallest of its five divisions, accounting for about 7 percent of revenue - is expected to be wound down by July 31, according to an earlier report from Agence France-Presse.

Earlier this year, LG caused a stir as it commercially launched its electronic wearable air purifier in the country.

