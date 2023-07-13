LG eyes gamer market with new smart TVs

LG Product Manager for OLED TV Angelica Dumlao (rightmost) joins Korean Cultural Center Director Kim Myeongjin, LG Philippines Product Director for Home Entertainment Sunho Choi, and LG Philippines Managing Director Sungjae Kim at an event celebrating 10 years of LG's OLED TV. Brand ambassadors Mari Jasmine, Enrique Gil, and Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee also joined them at the event.

MANILA -- Korean electronics giant LG on Wednesday said it is targeting gamers with the new smart TVs it will release this year.

“Starting this year, LG would be one of the first to support Nvidia GeForce Now at 4K resolution,” Product Manager of LG OLED TV Angelica Dumlao said.

The company said its new TV models also offer several gaming features.

“From amazing faster 0.1 millisecond response time, we support G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, and Dolby Atmos,” she added.

The electronics company on Wednesday held an event to highlight the latest innovations in their OLED TVs.

Aside from this, Dumlao said their latest models will also make use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create a more personalized experience for their users.

“With the AI Concierge feature, LG can make a recommendation…to enhance your viewing experience of the preferred content. The recommendations are specific to the source of what you are watching, right down to preferred streaming service or app,” she said.

“Our more advanced WebOS make it easy for everyone using the TV to enjoy personalized recommendations tailored to their own preference which will (be determined) based on viewing history and viewing habits,” she added.

Dumlao also said their newest smart TVs will be equipped with a 6th generation Alpha 9 AI processor, which gives brighter, more defined images.

In 2021, LG said it aims to tap a booming market for work and study-at-home setups.

The company has shifted its focus to consumer electronics since exiting the smartphone market.