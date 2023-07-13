Globe offers easier registration for GCash users

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it has simplified the SIM card registration process for users of their fintech platform GCash.

Under the new registration method, selected Globe users will receive a notification inviting them to register their SIMs by texting "GCASH", followed by their birthday--in month, date, and year format--to 8080.

By using this method, subscribers are asking GCash to send their account details to Globe. They then certify that the info they earlier submitted to GCash--like their full name, sex, address, and IDs--are accurate.

Once Globe receives and validates the information provided, customers will receive an acknowledgment text message within a few days.

This registration method will be available until July 19.

Aside from this, Globe subscribers who have yet to register their SIM cards can still do so by using the GlobeOne app or visiting https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg.

The deadline for SIM card registration is on July 25.

A total of 95 million SIMs have been registered as of May 10, Department of Information and Communication Technology Secretary Ivan Uy said.

