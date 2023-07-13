Chinese businessmen seek investment opportunities in PH

DTI Sec. Alfredo Pascual, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian lead launch of China (Zhangzhou)- Philippines Joint Cooperation Zone for Economic Innovative Development in Manila. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Dozens of businessmen from Zhangzhou, China are in Manila for an economic conference as they seek investment opportunities in the Philippines while also trying to attract Filipino investors to Zhangzhou.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual welcomed the Chinese delegates during the China (Zhangzhou) - Philippine Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference held in Manila.

Pascual said Chinese and Filipino businesses can take advantage of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which the Philippines just recently joined.

Though the territorial dispute between Manila and Beijing was not mentioned during the conference, Pascual gave his assurance that the government will support Chinese businesses.

"I'd like to assure our Chinese counterpart that the Philippine government has the support for your investors. Remember China and the Philippines share a rich history and vibrant cultural connection," Pascual said.

China's Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian highlighted the growing trade partnership of the two countries.

"Our bilateral trade reached $87.73 billion dollars. China has been the Philippines' largest trading party for seven consecutive years," said the Chinese envoy.

The envoy said the next five years are crucial for China and the Philippines' respective developmental and socioeconomic agendas.