MANILA - The Philippines ranks as the 7th most active country when it comes to tweeting about games in the first half of 2022, Twitter said on Wednesday.

They are the third highest in Southeast Asia, behind Thailand and Indonesia, who placed 4th and 5th, respectively. Japan reigns as the top most active country, with the United States of America behind at 2nd.

The list includes:

1. Japan

2. United States

3. South Korea

4. Thailand

5. Indonesia

6. Brazil

7. Philippines

8. India

9. United Kingdom

10. Mexico



On the other hand, Genshin Impact and Wordle are the top most-talked about games globally, according to the microsite.

The hit action role-playing game, published and developed by miHoYo led the pack anew after ranking first the same time last year.

Genshin Impact on Wednesday released its 2.8 update, and is expected to launch its 3.0 version during the third quarter of the year.

Wordle, a simple word puzzle game took the world by storm towards the start of 2022, with people posting spoiler-free results on the microsite, notably the colored squares that would represent how well they fared out on a certain day.

Shortly after, The New York Times bought the hit game off its creator, Josh Wardle, an engineer, drawing lukewarm reactions from its fans.

The list includes:

1. Genshin Impact

2. Wordle

3. Ensemble Stars!

4. Final Fantasy

5. Project Sekai

6. Apex Legends

7. Elden Ring

8. Fate/Grand Order

9. Valorant

10. The Legend of Zelda

T1 and Fnatic whose DoTa 2 teams is made up mostly of Filipinos, ranked 7th and 9th respectively in the most-talked about team on Twitter. T1 is also well-known for its powerhouse team in League of Legends, headlined by Lee Sang-hyeok or better known for his in-game name, Faker.

Loud Esports and Karmine Corp led the pack at first and second, respectively.

1. Loud Esports

2. Karmine Corp

3. Crazy Raccoon

4. FaZe Clan

5. paiN Gaming

6. G2 Esports

7. T1

8. Los Grandes

9. Fnatic

10. Furia Esports

Meanwhile, esports players falling under the first-person shooting category topped the charts of most talked-about athletes.

Brazilian Counter Strike: Global Offensive Player Gabriel Toledo de Alcântara "FalleN" Sguario led the pack, followed by Valorant star Tyson "TenZ" Ngo of the North American team Sentinels.

The list includes:

1. FalleN

2. TenZ

3. Nobru

4. Fnx

5. Rekkles

6. Cabochard

7. S1mple

8. Mixwell

9. Scump

10. Hungrybox

The Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends, and the League of Legends Champions Korea meanwhile are to be the most-tweeted about esports leagues globally.

They are followed by Apex Esports, Call of Duty League, and Overwatch League.

Japanese singer and live streamer Colon topped the list of most-talked about personalities, followed by Minecraft YouTuber Sapnap, who is known by his given name, Nick.

1. Colon

2. Sapnap

3. Dream

4. Llanos

5. Juan S Guarnizo

6. AuronPlay

7 . Felipe Neto

8. Junichi Kato

9. GeorgeNotFound

10. Rubén Gundersen