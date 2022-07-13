Home  >  Business

Globe says 'technical issue' may be disrupting postpaid subscribers' outgoing calls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2022 02:04 PM

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Wednesday said postpaid and platinum subscribers might experience disruptions in outgoing calls due to a "technical issue."

Affected Globe Postpaid and Globe Platinum customers could opt to place outgoing calls using Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger and Telegram in the meantime, the telco said in an advisory.

No other details on the nature of the technical issue were disclosed.

"We are working on restoring services back to normal as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," Globe said.

