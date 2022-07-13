MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it has added more flights to Iloilo and Tacloban from its Cebu hub to expand its Visayas and Mindanao network.

Starting Aug. 5, there will be 2 additional flights between Cebu and Iloilo as well as Cebu and Tacloban, the airline said in a statement.



For the Cebu - Iloilo route, weekly flight frequencies will increase to 9 times from 7 times weekly, Cebu Pacific said.

The Cebu - Tacloban route meanwhile will increase to 16 times from 14 times a week, it added.

“We have seen consistent demand for these routes, and we hope to keep expanding our footprint as more people confidently fly again,” said Cebu Pacific’s Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

The carrier earlier said it has also been ramping up its international flight frequencies as demand picks up.

RELATED VIDEO