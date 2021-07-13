PHINMA backs return to face-to-face learning in areas with few COVID cases

MANILA - Local government units should be given a larger role in deciding on face-to-face learning especially in areas with very low COVID-19 cases, PHINMA Education President and CEO Chito Salazar said Tuesday.

Although online learning could be "just as good" as face-to-face classes, there are challenges such as distractions at home and access to reliable connection especially for the marginalized, Salazar told ANC.

"We have to find ways to, as quickly as possible, return to face to face situation. Our recommendation is to possibly, where COVID is very low, we should allow schools to return to face to face because we cannot afford slipping further back in our education quality especially for our youth and our kids," he said.

PHINMA shifted to "analog" to help students who could not rely on an online system. Teachers acted as coaches to guide kids during the pandemic, Salazar said.

"We developed modules and we distributed all of the modules for the semester in the beginning of the year so that they will have access to all of the material," Salazar said.

The Philippines in 2020 adopted remote learning methods such as online and module systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said face-to-face classes will not be allowed until all children are vaccinated.