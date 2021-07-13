BPO driving office space demand but POGOs likely to make comeback: Leechiu

MANILA - The business process outsourcing industry continues to drive office space demand, along with a "renewed" offshore gaming sector, Leechiu Property Consultants said Tuesday.

Office demand was at 291,000 square meters for the first half of 2021 or 75 percent of the total in 2020, Leechiu said in a statement.

Of the total demand in the first half, around 44 percent was from the BPO sector, 56 percent from other sources and 1 percent from Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), LPC data showed.

"This significant growth of office demand is a strong indicator of recovery," Leechiu Property Consultants said.

The group said POGOs have been "actively seeking" new offices since March 2020. Contraction for office space demand from the industry also slowed by 50 percent in the first quarter, it said.

A "resurgence" of POGO demand is expected, LPC CEO David Leechiu said.

Many offshore gaming operators exited the country after the COVID-19 lockdown last year and the implementation of stringent tax collection measures which is a requirement for reopening.

But the return of the industry is likely to happen as clearer tax measures for the sector are already being tackled by lawmakers, he said.

Leechiu said the lifting of travel restrictions once the pandemic is contained could also drive POGO demand as the industry employs foreign nationals, mainly Chinese.

In addition, e-commerce and logistics demand also grew during the COVID-19 pandemic as the behavior of consumers shifted towards online shopping and delivery.

