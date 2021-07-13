7-Eleven opens 3,000th store; brings essentials near residential communities

Victor Paterno, President and CEO Richard Lee, Chief Operating Officer at the opening of 7-Eleven's 3,000th store

MANILA - Philippine Seven Corp said Tuesday it has opened its 3,000th 7-Eleven store in the Philippines.

The branch which opened Sunday, located along Lawa Road, Meywoods Subdivision, Meycauayan, Bulacan, is also the first modular store, PSC said in a statement.

During the pandemic, the convenience store operator said it would bring essentials closer to residential homes. At least 5,000 residents will have access to grocery essentials and food from the new branch, PSC said.

"The store is part of PSC’s strategic thrust to open more 7-Eleven stores in residential communities," the statement said.

In 2020, Philippine Seven said it reduced its store target opening but it has continued expansion plans despite the pandemic. [REDUCED https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/07/16/20/7-eleven-cuts-expansion-target-offers-refunds-for-unopened-franchises-due-to-virus]

President and CEO Jose Victor Paterno earlier said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the shopping behavior of Filipinos. It has also improved its digital offering to cater to the needs of consumers.

