Poe pushes for department to manage PH water supply

Residents of Barangay 165 in Pasay City stock up on delivered water from a mobile tanker on March 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday again pushed for the creation of the "Department of Water Resources" (DWR) to address the "clashing" functions of agencies and offices involved in addressing water supply issues in the country.

Poe, chairperson of the Senate public services committee, said creating the DWR would help streamline the current 30 government agencies overseeing water sourcing and distribution in the country today.

“Kailangan pag-isahin yan. Kasi di ba meron pang mga provincial water regulatory boards, yung MWSS, parang, pasensya na, pero parang inutil, hindi ba pagdating sa pag-a-administer lamang pagdating sa paga-ano ng tubig,” Poe said.

Creating the DWR, according to Poe, will also help streamline the bureaucracy and save government funds.

“If you devolve certain functions of those certain agencies into one, administrative fees, lahat. yan, hopefully mababawasan... Hindi totally obsolete, ang nakikita lang namin maraming clashing functions,” Poe said.

Poe will be calling a Senate investigation on the performance of water distribution companies, the status of Kaliwa Dam, and steps being taken by the government to ensure a steady water supply in the country.

They will also look at the franchises of these water utilities, she said.