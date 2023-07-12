DoubleDragon's Hotel101 names sales agent for Japan

Latest Perspective of Hotel101-Niseko's sprawling 1.17 hectare property. Handout

MANILA -- DoubleDragon Corp said on Thursday its subsidiary Hotel101 Global Pte Ltd has named H2 Christie’s International Real Estate as the sole principal sales and marketing agent of its first international project in Japan.

The Hotel101-Niseko in Hokkaido is expected to generate $128.88 million (P7.12 billion) in unit sales revenue.

In a statement, DoubleDragon said H2 Christies may also tap sub-agents under it to market the Hotel101-Niseko units that would come with the perpetual titled individual unit ownership in the 1.17 hectare free-hold titled land the property.

The Hotel101-Niskeo will have 482 rooms once completed.

DoubleDragon said Niseko is know for its "falls of light powder snow" and a long ski season that stretches from November until May.

Hokkaido, the northmost island of Japan where Niseko is located, also stays cool during the summer and is famous for its stunning nature scenes, hot springs, and panoramic flower fields.

In April, DoubleDragon said it has signed an agreement to acquire a property in Madrid, Spain for its first development in Europe.

Hotel101's first 3 overseas projects are in Niseko, in Madrid, Spain and California in the US.

