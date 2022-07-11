Rethink tax on digital purchases: Joey Concepcion

Online money services at the national retail conference at the SMX convention center on August 10, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—A member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s private sector advisory council said on Monday the government’s finance managers should rethink its plan to tax digital services in its push to beef up the economy.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion, who was designated lead for jobs and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the council, said the effect on smaller businesses must be considered in imposing the tax.

“Eventually I guess taxes have to be collected, pero this is something that maybe we can rethink kasi what we have to do is encourage more people to use the digital platforms, kasi mas inclusive ‘to,” Concepcion told reporters at a Go Negosyo event in Taguig City.

The tax on online transactions and streaming services was seen as an “only fair” move by Finance secretary Benjamin Diokno.

Concepcion said measures to tax digital purchases must not stunt the ability of MSMEs to enter the digital sphere and expand their reach there.

He noted the rise of digital platforms has democratized business, adding the sector should allow greater inclusivity.

“Bigyan natin ng win-win ‘yan. Kasi ang gusto natin ‘yong mga maliliit na negosyante will be helped. So minsan, mahirap pumasok sa malalking tindahan, kailangan sikat ang brand mo. Pero dito sa maliliit, digital platforms, you have the chance to showcase your product,” he said.

A retailers group said it fully supports the tax proposal as a means of paving the way for “true competition” in the industry.

They also agreed with the Department of Finance’s (DOF) planned tax on single-use plastic products.

Concepcion, for his part, said the plastics tax should be implemented similarly whether for purchases in physical or online stores.

“Dapat tingnan kung ano ang ginagawa sa offline sa binebenta sa supermarket. Dapat fair. Dapat online and offline have to have the same rules,” he said.

The DOF is eyeing the new taxes to generate P349 billion in revenues between 2023 and 2027 and help pay the country's P12.5 trillion debt.

RELATED VIDEO