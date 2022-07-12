MANILA - The first State of the Nation Address by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should offer more “deliverables” after his inaugural speech fell short of specific economic goals and measures, the country’s largest business group said on Tuesday.

Marcos is set to hold his first SONA on July 25, with most Filipinos seeking solutions on rising inflation, and hoping for higher wages.

"We hope that we can hear more specific deliverables,” said George Barcelon, PCCI president.

Barcelon added that they want to hear details about job creation, and how the country can attract more foreign investments.

"We expect secretaries to come out with their long-term plans, deliverables and timeline,” he added.

PCCI director Perry Ferrer said they are eager to hear what the Marcos administration has in store for the business community.

"Investors now are eager to know what the new admin is preparing for the next 6 years. [The] sentiment of foreign investors: they want to see what the new admin has to offer,” Ferrer said.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said that Marcos would unveil his gameplan, dubbed as the “Medium Term Fiscal Consolidation Framework” during the SONA.

PCCI said businessmen are concerned about inflation as it may lead to a new call for wage hikes.

The group said the government needs to raise agricultural productivity to help tame prices.

"We need to emphasize more productivity and come up with programs for the agri and fisheries sector for them to be more productive to bring down high prices,” said PCCI chairman William Co.

The group also said it expects the new administration to continue tax reforms, prioritize digitalization across the country, achieve power security, lower transportation and logistics costs.

On health, Barcelon said there was no need to raise alert levels despite an increase in COVID-19 cases. He said it was better to leave decisions on lockdowns to local government units.