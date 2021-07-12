MERRYMART acquires majority stake in Carlos SuperDrug

MANILA - Edgar "Injap" Sia II's grocery venture MERRYMART Consumer Corp on Monday said it would add pharmacies into its ecosystem with the purchase of a majority stake in a pharmacy chain in Quezon Province.

MERRYMART will acquire 67 percent of Carlos SuperDrug, a 75-year old pharmacy chain in Quezon Province, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Carlos SuperDrug has 27 branches as of July, MERRYMART said.

“We are excited to soon work with the Carlos Group to further grow the business and at the same time welcome the Pharmacy DNA to the MERRYMART ecosystem." said MERRYMART Chairman Edgar

“Injap” Sia II.

Sia said the company would keep an eye out for mergers and acquisition opportunities in the grocery and pharmacy space.

MERRYMART earlier said its goal was to have a total of 1,200 branches nationwide by 2030.

